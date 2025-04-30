2025 WNBA All-Star Game tickets sell within 5 hours; Friday events still available

INDIANAPOLIS — The excitement is building for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, as the allocated tickets for the main event were completely purchased within 5 hours.

However, basketball fans still have a chance to be part of the action with tickets available for the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest AND Kia WNBA Skills Challenge taking place on Friday, July 18, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

https://www.wnbaallstar2025.com/

This year marks a historic moment for Indianapolis, as it will host the WNBA All-Star Game for the first time on Saturday, July 19.

In addition to the contests, fans can look forward to the inaugural Fever Fest, a comedy and musical festival set to take place on July 19. The event is hosted by Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Hartbeat—founded by comedian Kevin Hart.

A star-studded lineup, including the halftime performer for the All-Star game, will be announced soon, with tickets available for purchase starting May 1 at 2 p.m.

Also returning for its fourth consecutive year is WNBA Live, held on July 18 and 19 at the Indiana Convention Center.

This fan-favorite event provides an opportunity to meet some of the WNBA's biggest stars while celebrating basketball, fashion, music, and culture.

Tickets for WNBA Live will be released in the coming weeks, offering an exciting addition to the All-Star weekend lineup.