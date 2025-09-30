Fever set to play Aces Tuesday

Indiana Fever (24-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces face the Indiana Fever.

The Aces have gone 17-5 at home. Las Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 80.7 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Fever have gone 11-11 away from home. Indiana is fourth in the WNBA, averaging 8.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.6% from deep. Kelsey Mitchell leads the team, averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 39.4% from 3-point range.

Las Vegas is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.9% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana averages 84.9 points per game, 4.2 more than the 80.7 Las Vegas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: A'ja Wilson is averaging 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 15 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 86.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Fever: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Chloe Bibby: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out for season (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).