Fever's Kelsey Mitchell sustains apparent leg injury in Game 5 of semifinal series vs. Aces

LAS VEGAS — Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell suffered an apparent left leg injury in the third quarter of Tuesday night's decisive Game 5 of the WNBA semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces.

Mitchell seemed to sustain the non-contact injury with 5:05 left in the period. Her teammates quickly surrounded her, giving Mitchell privacy. She lay on the court for at least five minutes. A stretcher was brought out, but Mitchell left the floor without it and was helped to the locker room.

Mitchell has been the Fever's top player this postseason, averaging 23.3 points on a team decimated by injuries. They entered this game without six players, including star Caitlin Clark.

Mitchell scored 15 points, making all three 3-pointers, before leaving the game. She averaged 20.2 points in the regular season and was a finalist for WNBA MVP.

The winner of Tuesday's game advances to the WNBA Finals against Phoenix.