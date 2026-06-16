2026 AC Golf Classic raises new record $630,000

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) -- For the fourth straight year, the AC Golf Classic set a new record in money raised for Teachers’ Treasures with $630,000.

The AC Golf Classic has raised over $4 million for inner-city youth and education since its inception.

Celebrities from across the Indiana sports world participated in the event and had wonderful things to say.

"The Teachers' Treasures thing, just watching some of the videos that they show before we get on the golf course is huge," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "Just to change lives and impact lives and young kids to get the education that they need to help them out with the supplies that they need, I think it goes a long way in their development as young children. Then they become young men and young women, so it's pretty impressive."

"It's wonderful to be here," former Pacers forward and college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg said. "Glorious day. Obviously, AC and I are dear friends and go way back. So I try to make this event because of what it means to him, to Teachers' Treasures, to the folks that are part of the family of Teachers' Treasures. It's a great community event as well."

"We know the impact that teachers make and just what AC has done to run this and to get those funds and to be able just to improve that and to improve education," Purdue men's basketball head coach Matt Painter said. "With our situation with Name, image, and Likeness (NIL) and all the things that go on, education is still the most important piece and you can't lose that."

"He's (AC) a great man and he's a guy that really has dedicated himself to this town and this community and Teachers' Treasures and everything that they've done as well," IndyCar driver Graham Rahal said. "To give back to these kids, it's super important to me."

"I think just his heart and his passion and I think the Teachers' Treasures, watching that they're doing and the passion behind it and the heart behind it," Christian music singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp said. "AC got choked up after the video and I was like, that's who that guy is. That's his heart."

"Seriously, he's a good buddy and I appreciate him," actor Drew Powell said about WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun. "He's got such a big heart, but also Teachers' Treasures, what a great organization. My mom was a teacher. I have so much of an affinity for teachers. The reason I'm in my dream career is because of a teacher."

Teachers’ Treasures is a non-profit that supplies school supplies for teachers’ classrooms. Their mission statement is “Teachers’ Treasures works to ensure teachers, educators, and students have access to free, vital resources for classroom success.”

Cooke Financial Group with its celebrity guest Colts head coach Shane Steichen won the AC Golf Classic.