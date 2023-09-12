5-day pickleball tournament comes to Westfield's Grand Park in January

WESTFIELD — The first of its kind pickleball tournament is coming to Westfield in January.

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) announced its first APP Signature Event of 2024.

The inaugural APP U.S. Collegiate Championships and Midwest Open will be held January 3-7 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Top college pickleball teams from across the nation will be invited to showcase their skills in the nationally-televised tournament.

Each team will be comprised of a minimum of four players (two women and two men) to take part in this unique competition.

College teams wishing to enter the tournament are asked to register at this link. Full registration details for all college teams confirmed to take part will be shared at a later date by the APP.

Alongside the 2024 APP U.S. Collegiate Championships, the APP will hold the APP Midwest Open for players of all ages and skill levels.

Registrations for the event will open September 14 at this link.

