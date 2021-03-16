6 NCAA tournament referees sent home after one tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Six referees have been sent home from the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing, the NCAA said in a statement.

According to the NCAA, one official tested positive on Monday and had been in contact with five other referees. Four of the officials will be replaced from a pool of reserves, while the other two will not be replaced.

"The NCAA has replaced several officials for March Madness because of a positive COVID-19 test," a statement from the NCAA said. "One official tested positive March 15, and five other officials the person interacted with the day before were identified as exposure risks due to prolonged close contact.

"Based on tournament protocols and contract tracing with local public health authorities, these officials may not participate in the tournament. The infected official must be placed in isolation, and the other officials must be placed in quarantine."

The NCAA brought 60 referees to Indianapolis.

The NCAA previously announced a Tuesday deadline for one of four replacement teams — Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Mississippi — to enter the tournament if a team on the bracket cannot participate due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The bracket will not be reseeded if a replacement team is needed. After Tuesday, if a team has to drop out of the tournament, its opponent will advance to the next round.

