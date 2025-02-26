9th annual NFL Women's Forum encourages women looking to join the league

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL said women are making major strides in the league and made history this season. For the first time, the NFL had women in scouting roles on all 32 teams and 15 women in full-time coaching positions.

"I wake up every morning and it just feels like a dream come true," said Kasia Omilian.

Omilian is a scout for the Indianapolis Colts.

She's proud to see more female representation across the league.

"We've kind of come up together, being up there together, it's really special," she said.

This year, the ninth Annual NFL Women's Forum highlighted female scouts.

"You don't see the scouts on the sidelines on Sunday's, Monday's and Thursday's, right? So, it's incredible for them to visually see this is what the NFL looks like now. Nine years ago, we didn't look like this," said Sam Rapoport.

Senior Director at the NFL, Rapoport wanted the dozens of young women in the crowd, with dreams to join the league to be inspired.

Also, in the building were Super Bowl LIX Champions.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are really at the forefront of hiring women and coaching and scouting, and after they won the Super Bowl, we knew that we had to highlight them because it's really important for other teams in sports, not just football, to see how the best do it and how the best recruit people," said Rapoport.

Rapoport said within the last 5 years, there has been a 200% increase in women holding football roles.

"Which is a big deal," she said.

Genevive Humphrey is an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Carolina Panthers. She hopes those numbers will keep rising.

"I think the most important thing about something like this is that you eventually get to the point that it's not about being a woman in the league, it's just about being a great coach in the league. You're a great scout in the league," she said.

