Aaron Rodgers 'disgruntled' with Packers, doesn't want to return, reports say

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not want to return to the team next season, NFL insiders reported Thursday.

Adam Schefter, ESPN senior NFL insider, tweeted the news, stating that Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the Packers and had told others within the organization "that he does not want to return to the team."

Jonathan Jones, a senior NFL reporter at CBS Sports, tweeted that he could confirm Schefter’s report.

Rodgers is the current MVP and had previously said he had planned to stay with the Packers.

Earlier this week, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had said Rodgers was "going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future."

The news comes just hours before the NFL draft, which begins at 8 p.m. ET.

