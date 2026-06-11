AC Golf Classic VIP Night raises money for Teachers' Treasures

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) -- WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun hosted the AC Golf Classic VIP Night for the gold sponsors of the golf classic.

The money the AC Golf Classic raises goes to Teachers' Treasures. Teachers’ Treasures has a free store for teachers to go and shop for supplies that they need for their classrooms.

"It's certainly uplifting for us to know that the community is behind it, whether it be sports, or civic, or corporate," Teachers' Treasures executive director Margaret Sheehan said. "This room will be filled with really special people who perhaps were teachers at some point in their career, their parents were teachers, their kids might be teachers, and so there's a lot of alignment with the mission and understanding that we're taking care of kids with every dollar that's raised at this event."

The gold sponsors got to hear stories from Adam Schefter, the event's surprise celebrity guest.

The 2025 AC Golf Classic raised a record $580,000.

"It speaks a lot to the generosity of this community and also hopefully that they are in love with an opportunity to take care of kids," Sheehan said.

The AC Golf Classic is scheduled to take place on Monday.