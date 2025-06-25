Achilles injuries in the NBA: Doctor weighs in following Haliburton's surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — After the recent injury to Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers star and NBA standout, Dr. Bryan Saltzman, an expert on sports injuries, weighed in on the increasing prevalence of Achilles injuries in the league.

Haliburton is currently recovering from a right Achilles tendon injury sustained during Game Seven in Oklahoma City. He underwent surgery on Monday night and now faces a lengthy recovery.

"We’re seeing it more acutely in these younger individuals who shouldn’t have as much degenerative pathology from not having as much wear and tear over a long period of time, but are having that in a very short period of time at a very high level," Dr. Saltzman explained.

This postseason has been particularly challenging for the Pacers, and Haliburton’s injury has left many stunned. One fan described the situation as "tough to see your franchise guy go down like that."

The trend of Achilles tendon injuries has been significant across the NBA. According to Dr. Saltzman, there have been around 40 to 50 Achilles tendon injuries in the NBA over the last couple of decades. He noted that this postseason, there have been three of the same injuries.

Dr. Saltzman attributes this rise to the modern style of the game. "It is happening at a high rate overall, and it’s probably a consequence of the modern NBA, which is faster pace, more explosive movements," he said.

Typically, recovery from an Achilles injury takes around 10 to 11 months.

"Unfortunately, it's a relatively bleak outcome for these NBA players. The return to play rate is somewhere around 78% in one of the studies that was more recently published, and in those 78% that returned, about 30% of them only lasted about 3 years from the injury," Dr. Saltzman said.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle indicated in a recent radio interview that it's unlikely Haliburton will be able to play during the 2025-2026 season.

"As we look at it, it's a significant injury for an NBA player, even more so than other professional sports," Dr. Salzman noted. "The data supported that MLB versus NFL versus the NBA. It's a harder return to sports for those NBA players."

As Haliburton begins his recovery, Pacers fans remain hopeful for his eventual return to the court.