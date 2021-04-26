After 11 seasons with Dallas Cowboys, Sean Lee announces retirement

Linebacker Sean Lee is retiring from the Dallas Cowboys after playing 11 seasons in the National Football League.

The Cowboys' Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte J. Anderson confirmed the news on her Twitter page.

"Thanks for the memories, Sean Lee! The @dallascowboys are a better organization because of you," Anderson said in her tweet. "Your leadership, your talent, your emotion, and your commitment. Your Star will continue to shine brightly as a legend of our game!"

In a letter, Lee wrote that “it was a privilege to wear the Cowboys star and that football players "want to play forever, but today, it’s my time to walk away," USA Today reported.

According to ESPN, injuries have plagued the 34-year-old, having torn his ACL, injuring his hamstring, wrist, toe, neck, and knee. He had core muscle surgery in 2020.

Lee finishes his career with 804 tackles, ESPN reported.

Lee was drafted out of Penn State in 2010 and played all 11 seasons with the Cowboys.