Alex Palou penalized following Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Following the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500, last year's Indy 500 winner Alex Palou has been issued a post-race technical inspection penalty.

During the post-race car inspection of Palou's No. 10 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, IndyCar officials found out that the front wing of the No. 10 Honda failed the front wing height measurement.

Because of the post-race penalty, Palou was penalized five championship driver and entrant points in addition to his team, Chip Ganassi Racing, being fined 10,000 dollars.

IndyCar officials say the violation was a result of an assembly error and not an intentional modification of the No. 10 Honda.

Chip Ganassi Racing violated the following rule.

"Rule 14.7.6.7.1. For the purposes of technical inspection, the front wing must not measure less than 8.300 inches when set at any angle, while installed on the INDYCAR technical inspection fixture," per IndyCar Officiating.

Alex Palou finished in 7th place in this year's Indianapolis 500.