Alex Palou wins Music City Grand Prix, secures fifth victory of the season

LEBANON, Tenn. (WRTV) -- Alex Palou won the Music City Grand Prix on Monday, picking up his fifth victory of the season.

Palou beat out Nashville native Josef Newgarden, who won at Nashville Superspeedway last year.

David Malukas had himself a day as well. After being hospitalized on Saturday due to a crash in practice, he climbed from starting in last at 25th all the way to finishing third, his sixth top five finish of the season.

Pole-winner Kyle Kirkwood finished tenth.

The race was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was rescheduled to Monday afternoon due to rain.

Palou maintained his lead in the IndyCar Series Championship standings. Malukas jumped from fourth to second with his podium finish.

The next race on the IndyCar schedule is the Grand Prix of Portland on August 9.