All Elite Wrestling coming to Fishers

FISHERS — Professional wrestling returns to central Indiana this week.

All Elite Wrestling presents ’’AEW Dynamite” live on Wednesday night at the new Fishers Event Center.

Many of the company’s top stars will be on the card for the two-hour show.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., wrestling starts at 7:30 p.m. The live TV portion of the evening begins at 8 p.m.

Among the wrestlers here this week will be 25-year-old Australian Kyle Fletcher.

He stopped by the WRTV studio to talk with Brad Brown about the event, AEW’s outstanding year, and some big events on their calendar.

Watch the video in the player above for more information.

