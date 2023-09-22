Andrew Luck appears on Thursday Night Football postgame in Civil War uniform

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck stepped back into the spotlight last night to speak with the NFL world.

Since retiring following a Colts preseason game in August 2019, Luck's public appearances have been minimal.

On Thursday, Luck decided to poke fun at the famed former parody social media account "Captain Andrew Luck".

Luck, who has moved back to California to help a local high school football team and attend Stanford University for a Master's degree, says things in life are well.

"I’ve been great. The war is over," Luck said. "We are in greener pastures in California. Life’s quite good.”

Luck's appearance followed the Thursday Night Football game in Santa Clara between the 49ers and Giants.