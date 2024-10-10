AP Source: Michael Pittman Jr.'s back injury adds new concern to Colts growing injury list

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are still in a holding pattern in awaiting the returns of quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor. Now they're also monitoring receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s back injury, too.

A person with knowledge of the injury confirmed that it could keep Pittman off the field though it's unclear for how long. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced details of the injury.

Pittman needs six catches to surpass Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for seventh in franchise history. Moore caught 363 passes. Pittman has 22 catches for 238 yards and one TD this year, his fifth season, after making 109 catches for 1,152 yards — both career highs — in 2023.

If he can't play Sunday at Tennessee, the Colts could be without their starting quarterback, their best running back and their top receiver. Injuries again limited Richardson's participation in Wednesday's practice while Taylor again sat out — just like last week when both missed the game at Jacksonville.

"I feel way better compared to last week," Richardson said before practice. "I was able to move a little better and able to get going, start running and throwing. So, feeling good about that."

Coach Shane Steichen was short on details about the likely playing status of his starting quarterback and 2021 All-Pro running back, something that's not expected to change until closer to game time.

While Richardson went through pregame warmups before he was deactivated, Taylor didn't practice at all last week and was ruled out Friday.

"He's working through it, he's looking good, so we'll see how the week goes with him," Steichen said, referring to Taylor. "Hopeful that he'll be out there. We'll see."

The same could be about Richardson, who walked around the locker room without a noticeable limp. Instead, Richardson was his usually upbeat self — even as he faces the possibility of missing his second straight game and the 15th of his two-year career. Naturally, he wants to play so he can dispel the notion he's injury prone.

But after his limited work last week, the Colts (2-3) decided it would be too risky for Richardson to play because his injured right hip has hampered both his running and throwing.

"Little bit of both, honestly because of the rotation, getting my hips right," Richardson said. "It's just putting a lot of torque and stuff on my body. But I'd probably say both (aspects) with the same difficulty. But I'm feeling good with both now, so we're just going to check it out."

What Steichen didn't say, though, was whether Indy's growing injury list could impact decisions on either Richardson or Taylor against the Titans (1-3).

The stakes are already high for Indy, which is two games behind defending AFC South champion Houston and is already 0-2 in division play after losing to the Texans in the opener and at previously winless Jacksonville last week. The Colts also have lost three straight division games, going back to a playoff-eliminating loss in the 2023 regular-season finale, and are a meager 4-9-1 against the AFC South since 2022.

The good news for the Colts — Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly could return from his neck injury after missing the past two games. He practiced Wednesday, the first time he's worked out since initially appearing on the team's injury report Sept. 26. Right tackle Braden Smith also missed practice Wednesday with knee and ankle injuries.

If Kelly doesn't play, Indy would likely start two rookies — center Tanor Bortolini, a fourth-round draft pick, and right guard Dalton Tucker, an undrafted rookie who replaced Will Fries during last week's game. Fries was carted off the field and taken to a Jacksonville hospital where he had surgery on his lower right leg, a procedure that will likely end his season.

Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II has missed two straight games with a bad hip and starting defensive end Kwity Paye missed the Jaguars game with an injured quadricep. Moore and Paye both did limited work Wednesday.

The Colts also have three defensive starters on injured reserve — cornerback JuJu Brents (knee), All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) and Samson Ebukam, Indy's sacks leader in 2023 who suffered a torn Achilles tendon at training camp.

The result: Indy gave up 37 points and nearly 500 yards against a Jaguars offense that had been struggling. But Steichen refused to blame the poor performance on being short-handed.

"A lot of it too is fundamentals and technique, and it's not just the defense. It's all three phases," Steichen said. "We've got to play with fundamentals, technique. We've got to be relentless in everything we do. That's one of the pillars I believe in."

And if Taylor and Richardson are out again Sunday, Steichen also believes running back Trey Sermon and 39-year-old Joe Flacco will be ready to step in yet again.

Flacco promises he'll be ready — just as he was in Week 4 when he relieved Richardson and in Week 5 when he made his first start with the Colts.

"This week may be a little bit different than last week," Flacco said, referring to practicing with the starters last week. "We'll see how he (Richardson) feels when we go out there, but ultimately it's the same mindset."

