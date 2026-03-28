Arizona Wildcats and Purdue Boilermakers play in Elite 8

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats and No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers square off in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. The teams play Saturday for the first time this season. Arizona is 19-2 against the Big 12, and Purdue is 17-7 against the Big Ten.

Purdue Boilermakers (30-8, 17-7 Big Ten) vs. Arizona Wildcats (35-2, 19-2 Big 12)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona and No. 8 Purdue square off in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Wildcats have gone 19-2 against Big 12 teams, with a 16-0 record in non-conference play. Arizona is the Big 12 leader with 39.9 rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 9.2.

The Boilermakers are 17-7 in Big Ten play. Purdue has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Arizona averages 86.7 points, 16.4 more per game than the 70.3 Purdue allows. Purdue has shot at a 50.3% rate from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Braden Smith is averaging 14.3 points, 8.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 85.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

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