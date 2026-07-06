Arrow McLaren announces IndyCar lineup for 2027 season

(WRTV) -- Arrow McLaren has officially shaken up the IndyCar landscape as six-time series champion Scott Dixon and 2026 Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist will join 27-year-old Pato O’Ward on the team.

The move, reported last week, was confirmed by Arrow McLaren on Monday. The team announced that both Dixon and Rosenqvist have signed multi-year deals. With their arrivals, Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel will lose their seats at season’s end.

Dixon, 45, departs Chip Ganassi Racing after a remarkable 25-year run. He joined CGR in 2002 and captured six IndyCar Series titles (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2020) as well as the 2008 Indianapolis 500. His 59 career IndyCar victories rank second all-time, trailing only A.J. Foyt’s 67.

“Joining Arrow McLaren in 2027 is an exciting next step in my career,” Dixon said in a press release. “It was a big decision for myself and my family, and I’m looking forward to contributing to what the team, Zak and Tony are building. As a New Zealander, being part of Bruce McLaren’s legacy will be special; his spirit and grit are still very much rooted in that team, and I’m excited to carry that on.”

Rosenqvist returns to Arrow McLaren after three seasons with Meyer Shank Racing. He previously raced for Arrow McLaren from 2021 to 2023 and will rejoin the team for the 2027 season.

“I’m excited to return to Arrow McLaren next season and reunite with Pato, of course, and also Tony, Zak and the crew and engineers I worked with previously,” Rosenqvist said in a release. “There are a lot of familiar faces, and we’ve got an incredible lineup with Scott joining and Ryan returning for the 500. I think our collective experience will be a huge benefit. I’ve still got work to do to finish this season strong, but I’m looking forward to what’s to come at Arrow McLaren.”

Rosenqvist’s Indianapolis 500 victory this year was the closest finish in the race’s 110-year history, sealed with a last-second pass of David Malukas on the final straightaway.