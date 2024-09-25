Alexander Rossi inks deal with Ed Carpenter Racing for 2025 season

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Ed Carpenter Racing and former Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi announced an agreement for Rossi to pilot the No. 20 ECR Chevy during the 2025 season.

Rossi, who won the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500, will join Christian Rasmussen as a full-time driver for the team.

Team co-owner Ed Carpenter will round out ECR’s three-car lineup for the Indianapolis 500.

“It is an exciting day to not only welcome Alex to the team, but to extend our relationship with Christian,” said Carpenter. “We are very excited about our lineup, and other partnership announcements that will be forthcoming. As excited as I am about these additions, I also want to thank Rinus (VeeKay) for his five years with the team. It is always hard to say goodbye to a teammate and a friend, but I am confident that Rinus' career will continue to blossom. As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, I am fully focused on getting ECR back to new heights, winning races and contending for championships.”

Rossi has run nine seasons in the NTT IndyCar Series with 30 career podium finishes and eight wins.

Rossi is eager to join his new team and begin preparations for the 2025 season.

"I’m honored that Ed (Carpenter) and the entire ECR ownership group recognize the value I can bring to the team,” said Rossi. “Their commitment to excellence, along with the power of Chevrolet and the ambitious plans they have for the future made this opportunity impossible to pass up. I’m eager to get started and contribute to the team’s continued success.”

After a partial rookie year, Rasmussen is excited to race the full season next year.

“I’m incredibly excited to earn a full-time role with Ed Carpenter Racing,” said Rasmussen. “My rookie year in INDYCAR was full of firsts, and I can’t wait to bring everything I’ve learned into my second season. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to team up with Alexander (Rossi) to push the team forward and fight towards the front of the grid more consistently.”