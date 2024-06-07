David Malukas to pilot Meyer Shank Racing No. 66 for remainder of IndyCar season

INDIANAPOLIS — Following news of Helio Castroneves stepping into pilot the No. 66 AutoNation. Arctic Wolf Honda in place of Tom Blomqvist for the Detroit Grand Prix and this weekend's race at Road America, the team will now turn to young driver David Malukas to carry them through the rest of the season.

Malukas had his 2024 plans of driving for Arrow McLaren end following a pre-season training injury.

Beginning with the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on June 23, Malukas is get back into the seat with Meyer Shank Racing.

“This whole process has been extremely difficult on myself and (team co-owner) Jim Meyer,” said Mike Shank. “There were so many things for us to consider as we need to do everything we can to make up ground in the championship and Leader Circle standings. We are pleased to have David (Malukas) join us as he has both experience and potential and we are looking forward to having him join us starting in Milwaukee for the test and then going racing with him at Laguna.”

“I am extremely grateful to Jim Meyer, Mike Shank and the entire Meyer Shank Racing team for the opportunity to finish out the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season,” said Malukas. “Despite setbacks earlier this year, I have been diligently focusing on my recovery, putting in the necessary effort and dedication to get back to peak condition. I am ready and excited to be back in the car, aiming to make the most of this chance and deliver strong performances for the team and our supporters. This opportunity means a great deal to me, and I am determined to repay the faith shown in me with my best efforts on the track.”

In a release, the team thanked Tom Blomqvist for his six IndyCar starts.

Meyer Shank Racing heads to Road America with Felix Rosenqvist currently ninth in the championship points standings.