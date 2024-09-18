FBI conducts investigation at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE — Federal agents, along with assistance from the Zionsville Police Department, conducted an investigation this morning at the Rahal Letterman Lanigan headquarters.

The FBI confirmed the investigation this morning, but would not give additional details.

Zionsville mayor John Stehr confirmed the Zionsville Police Department was requested to assist in the investigation.

Police say they were not given any information about the operation and only supplied security for outside the building.

The headquarters is located at 10771 Creek Way in Zionsville.

The team is owned by Bobby Rahal, Indianapolis native David Letterman and businessman Mike Lanigan.

WRTV reached out to the team for comment.