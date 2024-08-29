IMS announced Brickyard 400 will return in July 2025 on oval

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Thursday that the 2025 NASCAR schedule will include a return to the oval for another Brickyard 400 weekend.

The stars of NASCAR will take the track on July 26-27, 2025.

July 27, the date of the Brickyard 400 race, is an iconic date in Brickyard history. On that date in 2014, Jeff Gordon earned his record-setting fifth Brickyard 400 victory.

“Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Brickyard on the oval this year was much anticipated by fans and drivers alike, and the overtime win by Kyle Larson did not disappoint,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Tradition and history are a huge part of Brickyard Weekend, and a very noteworthy win by Jeff Gordon occurred on this date. Only time will tell who will add their names to the history books in 2025.”

Earlier this year, PPG announced a multiyear agreement to extend its presenting sponsorship of the Brickyard 400.

Fans who attended Brickyard Weekend in 2024 have a limited time to secure their seats at IMS.com/400renew.