IMSA Street Festival scheduled for Thursday night on Main Street in Speedway

SPEEDWAY — The IMSA Street Festival returns to Main Street in downtown Speedway tonight.

The family-friendly event is free from 6 - 8 p.m.

This precedes IMSA's return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but it's about more than just celebrating racing — you can support the group Folds of Honor in the process.

"We have created a special edition t-shirt in partnership with Wayne Taylor Racing and Andretti," Diane Markle with Folds of Honor said. "They are actually sold out online, so the only way to get one is to come see us and learn about Folds of Honor. 100% of the proceeds from sales of the shirt will go to fund scholarships for children of military and first responders in the state of Indiana."

IMSA's return to IMS tomorrow through Sunday. All four classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race in the Battle on the Bricks at the track.

Tickets are still available through the Indianapolis Motor Speedway website.

