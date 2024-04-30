IndyCar race winner, 13-time Indy 500 veteran Wally Dallenbach dead at 87

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, 13-time Indy 500 veteran and a 5-time IndyCar race winner, Wally Dallenbach died. He was 87.

Along with his on-track accolades, Dallenbach was a longtime series official dedicated to racing safety.

The New Jersey native had a career best finish of fourth in the Indy 500 in 1976 and 1977.

“Wally Dallenbach made a huge contribution to our sport for five decades as a driver and official,” a joint statement from INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway said. “He was a talented competitor behind the wheel, who always raced hard but clean. That sense of fairness and decency extended to his legendary tenure as chief steward of CART, where he was respected and liked by all for his steady, sensible officiating. Wally’s many contributions to racing safety, especially a traveling medical team, will resonate long into the future. He was one of the true good guys of open-wheel racing, and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family.”

Dallenbach’s wife, Peppy, passed away in 2023. He is survived by three children – two sons, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Wally Jr. and multiple Pikes Peak International Hill Climb winner Paul, and daughter, Colleen.

