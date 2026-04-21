Jacob Abel to drive Abel Motorsports’ entry to Indy 500

SPEEDWAY — Jacob Abel will attempt to qualify for his first Indianapolis 500 this May, driving for Abel Motorsports.

Abel will drive the No. 51 car for his family-owned team. This is the first time since 2023 that Abel Motorsports will compete in the Indianapolis 500. RC Enerson qualified for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in 2023.

“I am excited and grateful to be able to return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to have a shot at the Indianapolis 500,” Abel said in a news release. “It’s been a lifelong dream to compete in that race, and to have the opportunity to do it with Abel Motorsports and Chevrolet makes it even more special.”

Abel did not make the starting grid for the Indy 500 last year, when he was a rookie in the IndyCar Series.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world, and the teams that compete reflect that,” Abel said. “Having won races and competed for championships with Abel Motorsports over my whole career, I am very confident in the program that they put together.

“We’re all beyond excited to have Jacob back with us at Abel Motorsports and ecstatic to be returning to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” Abel Motorsports team owner Bill Abel said in a news release. “It takes a lot of special people to make this happen, and I can’t thank Chevrolet and IndyCar enough for their help and belief in bringing this to life.”

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 24.

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