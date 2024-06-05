Racing legend Parnelli Jones dies at 90

INDIANAPOLIS — Motorsport legend Parnelli Jones has died at age 90, IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway confirmed Tuesday night.

Rufus Parnell "Parnelli" Jones was born in 1933 in Texarkana, Ark. He passed away with his family on June 4 in Torrance, Calif.

Jones was the oldest living winner of the Indianapolis 500, after winning in 1963, and the first driver to qualify for the "500" faster than 150 mph.

He only competed in the Indy 500 seven times yet led in all but two of them for a total of 492 laps, which still the eighth-highest laps led total in the race’s history, according to IMS relations.

Jones retired in 1968 at the young age of 34 but as a team owner, he won in 1970 and again in 1971 with driver Al Unser.

Jones is admired for his versatility and determination among racing fans.

One of the most versatile drivers in racing history.



Remembering the great Parnelli Jones. — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) June 5, 2024

Jones is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Judy and his sons PJ and Page, who both had professional racing careers.

PJ Jones started the Indianapolis 500 in 2004 and 2006. Page Jones was racing Midwest short tracks until he suffered serious injuries in a crash in 1994, ending his driving career.