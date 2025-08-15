Ball State to host 'EA SPORTS College Football 26' Tournament

MUNCIE — Ball State University is hosting its first "EA SPORTS College Football 26" tournament this fall, bringing together students, staff and alumni in a virtual competition that combines college football and gaming.

The tournament is a joint effort between Ball State Athletics, the Division of Marketing and Communications and the university’s Esports program. The event is a direct response to the massive success of the game’s recent relaunch, which saw over 700 million plays nationwide.

The single-elimination tournament is set to begin Friday, Aug. 29, with matches held on Fridays through Sept. 26. The championship game will be played Saturday, Oct. 4. All competitors will play as the Ball State Cardinals, a nod to school spirit.

Interested players (including the public) can until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 26.

According to Jeff Mitchell, Ball State’s director of athletics, the event is a "dynamic way to engage the Ball State community" and helps connect students and faculty with alumni and fans.

The tournament will be split into two main categories: on-campus (for residence hall students, athletes, faculty and staff) and off-campus (for commuter students, alumni and fans).

Division winners will be recognized on Ball State’s social media channels. The overall champion will win an exclusive game day experience as a guest of Mitchell at a home football game. This includes on-field access during the first quarter, a $50 gift card to the official athletics retailer and other giveaways.

The tournament is being organized by Ball State Esports Director Dan Marino, who has set up the online infrastructure for the event.

To kick things off, Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns and Director of Athletics Jeff Mitchell faced off in the first "Geoff vs. Jeff Bowl." The Cardinals emerged victorious over the Cardinals in a close match.

More information and sign-up details can be found on the tournament website.