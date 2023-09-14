Battle of the Bricks returns to IMS for the first time since 2014

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 2014, the Battle on the Bricks is returning to Speedway this weekend.

The three-day event is part of the International Motor Sports Association’s racing series. It offers a unique “race within a race” format of class racing.

Drivers from all over the world will compete for overall victory but also for first place within their respective class.

Attendees can see the drivers practice on Friday and get up close and personal with their favorite sports cars, drivers and teams.

The four-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will be held on Saturday, with qualifications prior.

The headline event of the weekend will be the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship held on Sunday. The two-hour, 40-minute race will begin at 1:10 p.m.

For more information on Battle on the Bricks or to purchase tickets, click here.