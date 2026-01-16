Bears call Indiana stadium bill a 'significant milestone' toward possible move

INDIANAPOLIS — The Chicago Bears are calling a bill introduced in the Indiana Statehouse a "significant milestone" toward possibly bringing the team to Indiana.

That's according to a statement the Bears shared with Ian Rapoport Thursday night.

Senate Bill 27 would create a "Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority" to acquire and finance what could be a new stadium for the Bears.

It's a push Governor Mike Braun mentioned in his State of the State address Wednesday night.

In December, Bears leadership said it was considering Northwest Indiana after their efforts to secure public funding for a new Illinois stadium stalled.

The Bears have been seeking a new home for years, fluctuating between building on land they own in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and staying near their current home at Soldier Field in Chicago. Team president Kevin Warren said in December that the Bears need public assistance to complete their project but have not received urgency from Illinois state leadership.

"We have been told directly by State leadership, our project will not be a priority in 2026, despite the benefits it will bring to Illinois," Warren said in an open letter to fans.

The Bears unveiled a nearly $5 billion plan for Arlington Heights that included restaurants, retail and other amenities, but the proposal has faced resistance from Illinois lawmakers.

Governor Braun has been vocal about his support for bringing the Bears to Indiana, posting on social media that "The Chicago Bears recognize Indiana's pro-business climate, and I am ready to work with them to build a new stadium in Northwest Indiana."