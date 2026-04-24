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Bears select Westfield native Dillon Thieneman No. 25 overall in NFL Draft

NFL Draft Football
Jeff Roberson/AP
Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman poses with a jersey after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the 25th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
NFL Draft Football
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Westfield, Indiana native Dillon Thieneman was selected No. 25 overall by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The junior spent his first two seasons in West Lafayette at Purdue before transferring to Oregon for his last season of college football. The 6-foot, 205-pound safety compiled 302 total tackles and 8 interceptions throughout his college career.

In his one season at Oregon, Thieneman totaled 92 total tackles, five passes defensed and two interceptions. Thieneman earned All-American honors at both Purdue (2023) and Oregon in (2025).

Thieneman ran an impressive 4.35 40-yard dash and measured a 41-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine.

21-year-old Thieneman has two older brothers, Jacob and Brennan. Both of his older brothers played safety at Purdue seven years prior to Dillon’s arrival to college football.