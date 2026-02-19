Bill that could bring Chicago Bears to Indiana advances in House committee

INDIANAPOLIS — The Chicago Bears moved closer to relocating to Indiana Thursday as a House committee unanimously passed legislation creating the framework to finance a new NFL stadium in Hammond.

Senate Bill 27, amended in the House Ways and Means Committee and passed 24-0, now heads to the House floor.

It would establish the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority with power to acquire land and finance construction near Wolf Lake in Hammond.

In a coordinated announcement, Gov. Mike Braun, House Speaker Todd Huston and Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott outlined their framework for negotiations with the Bears, who released a statement calling the Indiana progress "the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date."

"We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana," the Bears said Thursday.

The bill, authored by Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka), now advances to the full House for consideration.

"Indiana is open for business," said Gov. Braun. "We've identified a promising site near Wolf Lake in Hammond and established a broad framework for negotiating a final deal."

The Bears have been exploring alternatives to Soldier Field after negotiations with Illinois officials stalled. The Wolf Lake site sits strategically along Interstate 90, close to Chicago's metropolitan area.

The legislation must pass the full House before the legislature adjourns later this month.

