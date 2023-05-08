Ben Davis alumna Lauren Cheney Holiday inducted into National Soccer Hall of Fame

FRISCO, Tx. — On Saturday, Indianapolis native and Ben Davis High School alumna Lauren Cheney Holiday was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Holiday was one of six members of the 2023 class alongside other legendary names in soccer like DaMarcus Beasley, Landon Donovan, Kate Sobrero Markgraf, Jill Ellis and Slavisa Zungul.

Holiday starred as a midfielder on the U.S. team that won the 2015 Women’s World Cup. In total, she made 133 appearances for the USWNT and played five professional seasons with two Best XI selections.

Holiday also played in the 2011 Women’s World Cup and won gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

“When you play, the Hall of Fame isn’t in your mind,” Holiday said. “I didn’t play to be a Hall of Famer. I wanted to win at the Olympics and win gold medals and win World Cups, so I think this is just the cherry on top.”

The Hall of Fame also honored Grant Wahl as the posthumous recipient of the 2023 Colin Jose Media Award.