Brad Stevens to move into Boston Celtics front office after Ainge steps down

BOSTON — Brad Stevens left Butler University to coach the Boston Celtics. Now, it appears Stevens may be done with coaching, at least for now.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Stevens will move to a front office job with the Celtics as the team's president of basketball operations. The move is expected to happen after Danny Ainge steps down from the role.

Stevens left Butler on July 3, 2013 after he led the Bulldogs to some of the their best seasons in school history, including trips to two NCAA championship games in 2010 and 2011.

The Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals three times during Stevens' tenure as coach, but Boston was knocked out of the playoffs in the first round this year.

Stevens spent eight years as Boston’s coach after leaving Butler University, taking the Celtics to the playoffs the last seven seasons and twice to the Eastern Conference finals. He is the fourth-winningest coach in team history, behind Red Auerbach, Tom Heinsohn and Doc Rivers.