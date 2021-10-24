Watch
Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to World Series

Braves to face Houston in Fall Classic
Brynn Anderson/AP
Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning Game 6 of baseball’s National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 9:10 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 09:10:16-04

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer that sent the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999.

The Braves finished off the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers with a 4-2 win, capturing the series four games to two. In the process, Atlanta exorcised the demons of last year’s NLCS, when the Braves squandered 2-0 and 3-1 leads against the Dodgers.

The Braves finished the job this time around, advancing to face the AL champion Astros. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Houston.

Rosario had 14 hits against the Dodgers, including three homers.

