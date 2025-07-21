Everything to Know About the Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS — The Brickyard 400 presented by PPG is one of the marquee events in the NASCAR calendar, drawing fans from around the world to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Scheduled for July 25-27, 2025, this NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series clash promises an unforgettable experience as it celebrates more than 30 years of racing.

Whether you're a die-hard NASCAR fan or a first-time attendee, here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your Brickyard 400 experience.

Race Day Schedule

The race day is a full day of excitement, kicking off early and culminating in an action-packed race. With a typical length of around 3.5 hours, be prepared for an exhilarating afternoon. Here's the schedule for Race Day (all times in Eastern):

8:00 AM: Outside parking lots open

10:00 AM: Gates open

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Pre-Race Track Walk

Enter through the North Pit Gate. A Track Walk voucher ($30) is required to participate, which can be purchased at the Track Walk entrance (Tower Terrace, Section 79)

1:00 PM - 1:10 PM: Drivers Brick Walk

Location: Pagoda Plaza

1:05 PM: Driver Introductions

Location: Victory Podium

2:00 PM: The main event, the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG

5:30 PM: Gates close



Pre-Race Activities

For families and fans, the pre-race festivities are a highlight. Starting one hour before the race, attendees can soak up the atmosphere and experience the vibrant energy of NASCAR. Activities include:

Driver Introductions: Get close to your favorite drivers during this special event.

Track Walk: A unique opportunity to walk on the historic track prior to the race.



Keep in mind that it’s best to plan to arrive at least 45 minutes early to ensure you can navigate your way from your parking space to your seat comfortably.

Parking and Transportation

For those planning to drive, detailed parking information is essential. Here are a few key points to note:

Traffic Restrictions: Familiarize yourself with parking and road restrictions on Georgetown Road and 16th Street to avoid delays here. Maps and additional parking info are available here.

Tickets

Tickets for the Brickyard 400 are highly sought after, so it's recommended to purchase them in advance. Options may include grandstand seating, infield access, or special VIP experiences—each offering its unique take on the race day excitement.