Pascal Siakam to serve as honorary Pace Car driver at Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, a three-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, will take the wheel as the honorary Pace Car driver for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG on Sunday, July 27.

Siakam will drive the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, the most powerful electric vehicle in its class with 615 horsepower, around the iconic 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway to kick off the race.

Originally from Douala, Cameroon, Siakam's path to the NBA was unconventional, as he started playing basketball at age 17. He quickly excelled, becoming an NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors by age 26. Now with the Pacers, his leadership during the recent playoffs earned him the Eastern Conference Finals MVP title and propelled the team to a hard-fought Game 7 in the Finals.

"Basketball and motorsports—Pacers and racers—go hand in hand in Indianapolis," said INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles, highlighting the significance of Siakam’s presence at the event.

The Brickyard 400 is the final race in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, with a $1 million bonus for the winner. Tune in live on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET this Sunday to catch the action.