Brownsburg High School football coach named NFL High School Coach of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Brownsburg High School football head coach John Hart was named the NFL’s 2024 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year for the AFC.

The NFL selected Hart, as well as a coach representing the NFC, from 32 nominees based on character, integrity, leadership, community service, commitment to player health and safety, and on-field success, the league said.

Hart will be invited to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9 and the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando.

“I am thankful, humbled, and honored to have been nominated by the Colts for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year,” Hart said. “I will be forever grateful to Brownsburg High School and the Brownsburg community for trusting, believing, and supporting my staff as well as the past and present football players.”

He will also receive a $10,000 prize and a $15,000 grant for the Brownsburg football program, courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nike.

The Colts recognized Hart locally last month as the 2024 Colts Coach of the Year.

Hart was nominated and selected after completing his 40th season of coaching high school football.

After winning the 6A state title last year, he became the first head coach in Indiana football history to win a state championship at three different high schools.

Since taking over the Brownsburg football program in 2015, Hart has led the program to a record of 82-19, including the school’s first state championship in nearly 40 years.

“I would like to thank the Indianapolis Colts for their continued support of promoting high school football in the state of Indiana,” Hart said. “Not too many years ago, Mr. Irsay, Coach Dungy, Peyton Manning, and the entire Colts organization created an environment that has helped make high school football in Indiana more than just a game.”