Butler basketball coaches enjoy first pitch experience at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- New head coaches of the Butler basketball program enjoyed Butler Night at Victory Field on Friday evening.

First-year Butler men's and women's basketball coaches Ronald Nored and Maria Marchesano each threw out ceremonial first pitches before the Indians faced off against the Columbus Clippers.

Nored, a 2008-2012 Butler basketball alum, and Marchesano, a 2001-2005 alum, described how much fun it was to throw out the first pitch on Friday.

"I thought the first pitch went pretty good," Nored said. "I've got a buddy who was a pitcher in college that said people want to see heat, so I tried to give as much heat as possible."

"First pitch was good," Marchesano said. "I was telling Ron [Nored] we both played baseball and softball growing up, but it's like shooting a free throw where you step up there, and you lose all feel of your body. It was good, we both threw strikes, I feel good about that."

Both coaches are back with their alma mater, this time as head coaches. Both Nored and Marchesano described how much of a full-circle moment it is to come back to Butler in their new roles.

"It means everything," Nored said. "Obviously, you know Butler fans are everywhere, but to be part of the Indianapolis community, be back here and be a part of this is also really special for us."

"It's been surreal, honestly," Marchesano said. "Not only did I not want to be a coach growing up, to then become a coach and come back here where I played, it's been awesome. Definitely a full-circle moment for me and my family. Night's like this make it even more special."

The men's team begins its regular season on Nov. 2nd vs the Lafayette Leopards inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The women's team starts the regular season on Nov. 2nd vs Tennessee Tech, also inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.