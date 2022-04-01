Watch
Sports

Actions

Butler fires men's head basketball coach LaVall Jordan

PHOTOS: The best of Butler vs. Purdue for March Madness
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gregory Shamus
DETROIT, MI - MARCH 18: Head coach LaVall Jordan of the Butler Bulldogs reacts during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
PHOTOS: The best of Butler vs. Purdue for March Madness
Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 10:34:52-04

INDIANAPOLIS — LaVall Jordan has been fired as head coach of the Butler men's basketball program.

Butler University announced their move away from Jordan on Friday after five seasons with Jordan at the helm.

"After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men's basketball program is needed," Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier said. "These decisions are never easy, but are incredibly more difficult when it impacts a high-character Bulldog who has represented our university so well for many years. I want to thank LaVall for his dedication to our program, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward."

Jordan is a graduate of Butler and held a record of 83-74 (40-54 Big East) in his tenure. The Bulldogs finished the 2021-22 season with a 14-19 record and had just six wins in the Big East.

Butler will now begin a search for their fourth men's basketball head coach since Brad Stevens' departure in 2013.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH