Butler men's basketball to visit North Carolina this season

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Butler men's basketball team is officially set to play a road game against the University of North Carolina as part of the non-conference schedule on Sunday, Dec. 6th.

Butler's December game against North Carolina is part of a two-game series. One game at North Carolina this season and another game at the Dean Smith Center for the 2027-2028 season.

It will be Butler's seventh time playing against North Carolina in the program's history. Butler is currently tied with North Carolina all-time, 3-3. The most recent matchup between the two programs came in the Sweet 16 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament when UNC defeated Butler, 92-80.

Butler is led by first-year head coach Ronald Nored. Nored was a member of the 2010 and 2011 Butler teams that made back-to-back national championship appearances.

Butler is seeking its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2018.