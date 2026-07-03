Caitlin Clark addresses last week's flagrant foul, online abuse that followed

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- It's been over a week since Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas made contact with Caitlin Clark's throat during a game. The WNBA suspended Thomas for one game after the fact. Since then, Thomas said she has received racial slurs and death threats.

On Friday, Clark addressed the situation, saying it has gone way too far. The controversy has been a lot to internalize for 24-year-old Clark.

"The harassment, the hate, none of that is okay," Clark said. "That goes for the opposing team we play, that goes for my teammates, that goes for my coaches. There should never be question of character, I've always said that and that's truly what I believe, that's how I was raised. None of that is okay, and I don't want anybody to ever experience that."

Clark said the controversy over the flagrant foul has turned into a 'confusing' narrative, and that the focus should always be pointed towards the action on the court.

"It frustrates me so much that it takes away so much from the product that's being put on the floor," Clark said. "We've done so much to grow the game over the course of the last three years, and it's just like we keep kicking ourselves when we're down. That stinks. We've done so much work, this is the 30th year of the WNBA, we're in a great spot. The talent level is as high as it's ever been, viewership is as high as it's ever been. Every arena is selling out, that's not just for us."

Clark added to her point.

"It's really interesting to me because I turn the TV on on Sunday, and that game was on Wednesday and that's all people are still talking about. I feel like that's just a real disservice to our league. And I get it, you talk about it, you talk about whether it's a flagrant, you talk about whatever it is. But to continue to beat down and beat down and then for the narrative to be taken other places, that is really just not acceptable. It's hard to see. "

"Let's get back to a lot more smiling and positivity, Clark said. I think our world could use a lot of that."