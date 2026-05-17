Caitlin Clark Foundation & Eli Lilly launch three Indy community courts

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Caitlin Clark Foundation teamed up with Eli Lilly and Musco Lighting to bring three new multi-sport community courts across Indianapolis, meant for “creating year-round access to safe, high-quality spaces for youth to play,” a spokesperson for Eli Lilly said in a news release.

Caitlin Clark described her inspiration behind these “Community Courts” and the positive impact they will have for kids across Indianapolis.

“I grew up playing a lot of different sports, and some of my favorite memories are just being outside with my friends and brothers, competing and having fun,” Clark said in Eli Lilly’s press release. “That’s where so much growth happens. These courts give kids in Indianapolis a place to do that every day, and I’m thankful to Lilly and Musco for helping make it possible.”

The three “Community Courts” will be installed at two Indianapolis Public Schools, Clarence Farrington and Edison School of the Arts, as well as a public court at the corner of East South Street and South New Jersey Street.

Eli Lilly’s Associate Vice President, Melissa Coe, shared further how the project will help Indianapolis’s youth.

“Health is shaped not only by medicine, but by the spaces and opportunities that help people stay active and connected,” Coe said. “Through our partnership with the Caitlin Clark Foundation, we’re proud to help create places across Indianapolis where young people and families can come together, move, and build healthy habits that last.”

The courts will have lighting and can be used for several sports, including soccer, futsal, and basketball, the statement said.