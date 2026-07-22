Caitlin Clark named as cover athlete for 'NBA 2K27 Deluxe Edition'

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- On Wednesday, NBA 2K announced Caitlin Clark as the cover athlete for the NBA 2K27 Deluxe Edition.

The third-year Fever guard and 2024 No.1 overall pick is averaging a career-high 20.7 points per game. Clark has had a historic start to this season with the Fever. Just a week ago, Clark scored a Fever franchise-record 45 points along with 10 assists.

Clark's career-high night made her the first player in WNBA history to record 45 points and 10 assists in a game.

A week later, NBA 2K revealed her cover photo on X (Formerly Twitter).

Caitlin Clark is alongside Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and former Bulls star Derrick Rose as NBA 2K27 cover athletes. Wembanyama is the cover athlete for the Standard Edition, and Rose is the cover athlete for the Ultra Edition.