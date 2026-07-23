Caitlin Clark one technical foul away from receiving one-game suspension

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- On Wednesday night against the Connecticut Sun, the Indiana Fever set a franchise record with 123 points while recording the second-largest win in team history with a 35-point victory.

Indiana was three points shy of the WNBA record for most points in a game, and Caitlin Clark’s 27-point, 11-assist performance moved her into sole possession of fourth place for the most points/assists double-doubles in WNBA history. Clark has accomplished that 23 times in her career.

Despite the many positives from Indiana’s 123-88 win, one thing stood out as not so positive. On Wednesday, Caitlin Clark received her seventh technical foul of the season, putting her one technical away from a one-game suspension.

The technical occurred with under a minute left in the third quarter when Indiana led by 28. As Clark began dribbling across the top of the key, she was guarded by Connecticut’s Saniya Rivers and then fouled by Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

After the reach-in foul, Clark and Rivers began jawing at each other, and both were assessed technical fouls.

“She said she was locking me up, so I said, ‘Scoreboard,’ and the ref didn’t like that,” Clark said, jokingly.

The Fever hold a 17-10 record entering the All-Star break and have 17 games left on the schedule. Clark said she won’t let the possibility of a future technical affect the intensity she brings to the court.

“I’m never going to back down,” Clark said. “That intensity and that fire are what make me, me. I also know my team needs me, so it’s about finding a good balance, but I don’t think I’m going to be playing with that in the back of my head. I don’t think that might hinder my play.”

When asked if picking up her eighth technical foul is inevitable, Clark jokingly said, “I don’t know, I can’t predict the future. You’ve got to ask the Magic 8 Ball.”

Clark is still on a minutes restriction as she manages a lingering back injury, but that hasn’t slowed her dominance this past week.

Just two days ago, Clark was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 25 points and 7.6 assists per game over the three games leading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Sun.

The Fever are back in action on Thursday, July 28, on the road against the Seattle Storm.