Caitlin Clark out for Thursday's game against Los Angeles

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) looks to make a pass as Dallas Wings' Odyssey Sims, rear, defends in the second half of Wednesday's game.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever announced on Thursday that star guard Caitlin Clark will be out for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a left groin strain.

Clark recently experienced a tough outing, scoring just six points on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm, shooting 0 for 6 from beyond the arc and 3 for 13 overall. T

The Fever will look to rally without their leading scorer as they take on Los Angeles.

