Caitlin Clark out for Thursday's game against Los Angeles

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever announced on Thursday that star guard Caitlin Clark will be out for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a left groin strain.

Status Report for tonight's game vs. Los Angeles:



Clark recently experienced a tough outing, scoring just six points on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm, shooting 0 for 6 from beyond the arc and 3 for 13 overall. T

The Fever will look to rally without their leading scorer as they take on Los Angeles.