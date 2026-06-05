Caitlin Clark powers Fever to win despite throwing up at halftime

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Fever guard Caitlin Clark dealt with an illness in Thursday's matchup against the Atlanta Dream, but she didn't let a sickness stop her from helping the Fever to an 83-71 win inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Clark didn't shoot the ball particularly great in Thursday's win, but she still ended with 17 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

At halftime, Clark said she felt "a little sick" and puked into a trash can before the third quarter.

Clark described how her body felt at halftime and how she tried to manage her sickness.

"I tried to eat some applesauce, and then it just came up, and then everything else in my stomach also came up," Clark said. "I thought it was going to stay down, and then I found a trash can, thank God."

Despite puking up applesauce and everything else in her stomach, Clark had quite the second-half performance.

Clark had 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the second half and shared that she felt "light" after the incident.

"I haven't puked that much in a really long time," Clark said. "But then I felt fine. I felt light. So I was running around and feeling good in the second half."

Outside of her sickness, Clark was happy with how she played in the Fever's home win.

"I thought I guarded very well, was aggressive on defense, got us in what we wanted to get into on offense," Clark said. "Found my teammates in spots to make them successful. Overall, I honestly thought I played a really good game, and the way we played as a team was great as well."

The Fever improved to a 5-4 record after Thursday's win and will look ahead to a road game against the New York Liberty on Saturday, June 6th.