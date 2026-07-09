Caitlin Clark (rest) ruled out for Thursday's game vs Mercury

PHOENIX, Az. (WRTV) -- Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Mercury due to rest, one night after playing on a minutes restriction against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Head coach Stephanie White said before Wednesday’s game that Clark would play limited minutes in the first leg of the road back-to-back and then sit out the second game to protect her long-term health.

Clark echoed that plan on Tuesday, noting she would likely miss at least one game on the trip.

Wednesday marked Clark’s return after missing the previous two games with a lingering back injury. In Wednesday's 106-92 loss to the Sparks, she played 16 minutes and finished with nine points, four rebounds, and three assists while shooting 33 percent from the field.

Although Clark has been listed as probable for much of the season with the back issue, this is the first time she’s been ruled out specifically for rest. Thursday’s absence will be her third missed game in the last four.

The Fever could get some frontcourt help as center Aliyah Boston is listed as probable after sitting out Wednesday with a right lower leg injury. Additionally, guard Sophie Cunningham is questionable for the 10 p.m. ET tip due to back spasms.

The Fever are 12-9 on the season and will play two more road games before returning to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, July 15, to host the Golden State Valkyries.