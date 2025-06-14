Caitlin Clark returns to Fever lineup, inspires fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans traveled from across the country to see Caitlin Clark’s much-anticipated return to the hardwood with the Indiana Fever. The standout player missed five games due to a left quadriceps strain but made an impactful comeback on Saturday.

Among the dedicated fans were a father and daughter who drove over 1,000 miles from Maine. "Caitlin has inspired a love of basketball that has brought my dad and I closer together over the last couple of years," Ashley Phipps said. "My dad taught me basketball when I was little; it just ignited that fire and love for the game."

Outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, fans proudly sported number 22, celebrating Clark’s return as the Fever faced off at home after a road trip last week. Wendy Burns from Virginia even baked cookies to commemorate the occasion. "I made Caitlin Clark cookies, including her jersey with the number 22 and a basketball going through the net," Burns shared.

Clark’s work ethic and dedication to the sport have not gone unnoticed. "She’s fantastic; there is no criticism to be had," said a fan. "She loves the game and works hard."

With energy and excitement buzzing throughout the arena, it was clear that fans were eager for the Fever's home game. "Get out here – come see the ladies," said Tammy Brinker, urging others to witness the women's basketball talent on display.

As fans gathered to cheer for their team, Caitlin Clark continues to inspire the next generation of basketball players.