Caitlin Clark to appear on hood of Josh Berry's race car at Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark's face is everywhere you look in Indianapolis. Soon her face will be traveling nearly 200 mph around the most iconic race track in the world.

In a sponsorship agreement between Panini America and Stewart Haas Racing, Clark's face will be plastered to the hood of Josh Berry's No. 4 Ford Mustang at the Brickyard 400 on July 21.

The paint scheme features Clark, who has an exclusive partnership with Panini, and the paint scheme will be focused around one of her trading cards “Raining 3s”.

Panini America

“We are proud to be partnering with Josh Berry and Stewart-Haas Racing, starting at the Brickyard 400,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America. “Panini America and NASCAR have had a long and successful relationship, and this is another great example of that. Josh has been exciting to watch this season and we look forward to some great finishes in the second half of the season.”

Berry is a rookie in the NASCAR Cup Series and currently sits 21st in the point standings.

“Every racecar driver wants to compete at Indy. It’s hallowed ground that all of us treat with a tremendous amount of respect,” Berry said. “To be there with Panini and promote its new Caitlin Clark Collection just adds to the prestige of racing in the Brickyard 400. Indy is a great sports town and it’s an honor to have Caitlin Clark as a part of our effort.”

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines