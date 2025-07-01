Caitlin Clark to miss Commissioner's Cup Final

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark will not be participating in the Commissioner's Cup final against the Minnesota Lynx due to a left groin injury.

This setback marks the third game in a row that Clark has been unable to play, having missed the Fever's defeat to the Los Angeles Sparks and their subsequent victory over the Dallas Wings.

The championship is scheduled for Tuesday, July 1, at 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Unlike the games leading up to it, which impacted team standings, this championship game will not affect the Fever's and Lynx's season records.

As they head into this crucial matchup, the Fever will look to overcome Clark's absence.

With a current record of 8-8, they face a formidable opponent in the Lynx, who have an impressive 14-2 record, the best in the league.